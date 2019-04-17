Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
April 17, 2019
Tuesday,
April 16, 2019
Monday,
April 15, 2019
Friday,
April 12, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 17, 2019
Extinction Rebellion: Meet the Famed Climate Attorney Who Superglued Herself Outside Shell’s U.K. HQ
Story
Apr 17, 2019
Libyan Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Over 170 Killed, 18K Displaced in Warlord Assault on Tripoli
Story
Apr 17, 2019
ICC
Makes “Dangerous Decision” to Drop Probe into U.S. War Crimes in Afghanistan After U.S. Pressure
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2019
62 Arrested After Extinction Rebellion Stages Die-In Outside
NYC
City Hall To Demand Climate Action
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2019
62 Arrested After Extinction Rebellion Stages Die-In Outside
NYC
City Hall To Demand Climate Action
Web Exclusive
Apr 16, 2019
Bill McKibben: Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence & Genetic Engineering Threaten to Destroy Humanity
Web Exclusive
Apr 15, 2019
Trump vs. Mother Earth: Indigenous Activist Dallas Goldtooth Slams Trump’s Pipeline Executive Orders
Web Exclusive
Apr 11, 2019
“A Dark Day for Journalism”: WikiLeaks Vows to Fight Julian Assange’s Extradition to U.S.
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Julian Assange
WikiLeaks
Sudan
Israel & Palestine
Immigration
Climate Change
White Supremacy
Venezuela
2020 Election
North Korea
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wed, Apr 17, 2019
Daily Show
Wed, Apr 17, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Extinction Rebellion: Meet the Famed Climate Attorney Who Superglued Herself Outside Shell’s U.K. HQ
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Libyan Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Over 170 Killed, 18K Displaced in Warlord Assault on Tripoli
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ICC
Makes “Dangerous Decision” to Drop Probe into U.S. War Crimes in Afghanistan After U.S. Pressure
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
France Mourns as Fire Rips Through Historic Notre-Dame Cathedral That Has Stood for Centuries
Denied Entry to U.S.,
BDS
Co-Founder Omar Barghouti Condemns McCarthyite Repression in U.S. & Israel
Rep. Ilhan Omar Faces Death Threats & “Dangerous Hate Campaign” as Right-Wing Attacks Continue
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, April 15, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Falter”: In New Book, Bill McKibben Asks If the Human Game Has Begun to Play Itself Out
Bill McKibben: Green New Deal Is a Chance to “Remake Not Just a Broken Planet, But a Broken Society”
Allan Nairn: Indonesian General Tied to Mass Killings Plots to Arrest Critics If He Wins Presidency
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, April 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
Chomsky: Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change & the Undermining of Democracy Threaten Future of Planet
Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
2
Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
3
Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
4
Chomsky: Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change & the Undermining of Democracy Threaten Future of Planet
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options