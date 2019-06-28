Independent Global News
Top Stories
Story
Jun 28, 2019
Supreme Court Hands
GOP
Big Victory on Gerrymandering, Ensuring “Massive Election Rigging”
Story
Jun 28, 2019
Kamala Harris Challenges Biden on Opposing Busing & Integration in 1970s: “That Little Girl Was Me”
Story
Jun 28, 2019
Dem Candidates All Support Healthcare for Undocumented People, Split On Decriminalizing Immigration
Story
Jun 28, 2019
Remembering Stonewall: On 50th Anniversary, Leaders of Uprising Look Back on Sparking the
LGBTQ
Movement
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2019
Oregon Climate Bill Dies After Rogue
GOP
Lawmakers Flee Capitol with Support of Right-Wing Militias
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2019
Jonathan Kozol on “When Joe Biden Collaborated with Segregationists”
Web Exclusive
Jun 24, 2019
Targeted for Being a Friend of Julian Assange? Ola Bini Released After Two Months in Ecuadorian Jail
Web Exclusive
Jun 18, 2019
Former New York Times General Counsel James Goodale on “Fighting for the Press” from Nixon to Trump
Supreme Court Hands
GOP
Big Victory on Gerrymandering, Ensuring “Massive Election Rigging”
Kamala Harris Challenges Biden on Opposing Busing & Integration in 1970s: “That Little Girl Was Me”
Dem Candidates All Support Healthcare for Undocumented People, Split On Decriminalizing Immigration
Remembering Stonewall: On 50th Anniversary, Leaders of Uprising Look Back on Sparking the
LGBTQ
Movement
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
In First Debate, Julián Castro Challenges Democrats to End the Criminalization of Immigration
She the People’s Aimee Allison: We Need a Candidate to Support Economic, Racial and Gender Politics
Activists Still Want a Separate Debate on Climate After It Received Just 7 Minutes in First Debate
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: We Need to Make Structural Changes to Our Government & Economy
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Juan González: There Are Refugees in Desperate Need of Help in Airports Across the United States
Trump Admin Moves 100 Migrant Kids Back to “Child Jail” Despite Concern over Inhumane Conditions
AOC
Joins Other Progressives to Vote Against Dems on Funding Bill for
DHS
, Call for Abolition of
ICE
DHS
Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Obama-Era Immigration Jails Condemns Conditions on Border
Survivor of
WWII
Internment Camp Speaks Out: Japanese Americans Know the Trauma of Child Detention
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
As Trump Imposes New Sanctions, Iran Says U.S. Has “Permanently Closed Path to Diplomacy”
Jonathan Kozol: Joe Biden Didn’t Just Praise Segregationists. He Also Spent Years Fighting Busing
Oregon Republicans Backed by Right-Wing Militias Flee State to Stall Vote on Historic Climate Bill
Most popular
1
The Secret History of How Cuba Helped End Apartheid in South Africa
2
The Kochs & the Nazis: Book Reveals Billionaires’ Father Built Key Oil Refinery for the Third Reich
3
“Somebody Is Going to Die”: Lawyer Describes Chaos, Illness & Danger at Migrant Child Jail in Texas
4
Japanese-American Internment Survivors Protest Plan to Jail Migrant Kids at
WWII
Prison Camp
