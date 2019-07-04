Independent Global News
Thu, Jul 04, 2019
“What to the Slave Is 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Danny Glover & Ta-Nehisi Coates Make the Case for Reparations at Historic Congressional Hearing
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Reparations Are Not Just About Slavery But Also Centuries of Theft & Racial Terror
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ta-Nehisi Coates: “Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, July 01, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation