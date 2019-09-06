Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
September 6, 2019
Thursday,
September 5, 2019
Wednesday,
September 4, 2019
Tuesday,
September 3, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Sep 06, 2019
“Staggering” Death Toll Feared in Bahamas as Thousands Remain Missing After Hurricane Dorian
Story
Sep 06, 2019
“We Are on the Frontline”: Despite Tiny Carbon Footprint, Bahamas Is Ground Zero of Climate Crisis
Story
Sep 06, 2019
Robert Mugabe, Ousted Zimbabwean President & Liberation Leader, Dies at 95
Story
Sep 06, 2019
Shut It Down: Veteran Organizer Lisa Fithian Offers a Guide to Resistance in Era of Climate Crisis
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Sep 06, 2019
“Shut It Down: Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance”: Lisa Fithian Reflects on Decades of Protest
Web Exclusive
Sep 03, 2019
Martin Lee: We Want Genuine Democracy in Hong Kong
Web Exclusive
Aug 30, 2019
Rami Khouri: The U.S. Is Erasing “The Palestinian National Reality from Our World”
Web Exclusive
Aug 27, 2019
“Kochland”: Christopher Leonard on the Secret History of Koch Industries & U.S. Corporate Power
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Hurricane Dorian
Climate Change
2020 Election
Gun Control
Immigration
Brazil
Kashmir
Hong Kong
Koch Brothers
White Supremacy
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Sep 06, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Sep 06, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Staggering” Death Toll Feared in Bahamas as Thousands Remain Missing After Hurricane Dorian
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Are on the Frontline”: Despite Tiny Carbon Footprint, Bahamas Is Ground Zero of Climate Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Robert Mugabe, Ousted Zimbabwean President & Liberation Leader, Dies at 95
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Shut It Down: Veteran Organizer Lisa Fithian Offers a Guide to Resistance in Era of Climate Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, September 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Last Night, Biden Touted His Climate Plan. Tonight, He’ll Attend a Fossil Fuel Exec’s Fundraiser.
Climate Crisis: Should U.S. Nationalize Fossil Fuel Industry? Warren Says No, Sanders Says Yes.
After
DNC
Rejects Climate Debate, Candidates Discuss Green New Deal, Environmental Justice at Forum
Nearly 2 Million People in India Could Lose Citizenship in Biggest Disenfranchisement in History
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, September 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“This Is a Climate Emergency”: Devastated by Dorian, the Bahamas Are on Frontlines of a Dying Planet
U.S. Journalist & Activist Brandon Lee Shot in Philippines After Being Called “Enemy of the State”
Nigerian Journalist & Activist Omoyele Sowore Remains Jailed for Calling for Peaceful Protests
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Texas Weakens Gun Laws One Day After Odessa Massacre Leaves 7 Dead, 22 Injured
Fueled by Climate Change, Hurricane Dorian Devastates the Bahamas in “Unprecedented Disaster”
Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee Calls on Gov’t to Heed Demonstrators’ Demands
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
U.S. Journalist & Activist Brandon Lee Shot in Philippines After Being Called “Enemy of the State”
2
Founder of
LGBT
“Conversion Therapy” Program Comes Out as Gay, Apologizes for Harmful Practice
3
Investigative Reporter Gary Webb Who Linked
CIA
to Crack Sales Found Dead of Apparent Suicide
4
Family of Mexican Teenager Slain by Border Agent Awaits
SCOTUS
Ruling to Determine If They Can Sue
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options