Independent Global News
Fri, Jan 03, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trita Parsi: U.S. Assassination of Iranian General Is Major Escalation & Will Make America Less Safe
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Ro Khanna on Qassem Soleimani Assassination: Trump’s Actions Are Unconstitutional
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.S. Assassination of Soleimani Could Spark “Another Round of Civil War” in Iraq
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Right-Wing Populists Will Sweep the Elections”: U.S. Killing of Soleimani Helps Hard-Liners in Iran
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Country Is a Tinderbox”: Australia Braces for More Devastation as Gov’t Denies Climate Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, January 02, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation