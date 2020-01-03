Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
January 3, 2020
Thursday,
January 2, 2020
Wednesday,
January 1, 2020
Tuesday,
December 31, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 03, 2020
Trita Parsi: U.S. Assassination of Iranian General Is Major Escalation & Will Make America Less Safe
Story
Jan 03, 2020
Rep. Ro Khanna on Qassem Soleimani Assassination: Trump’s Actions Are Unconstitutional
Story
Jan 03, 2020
U.S. Assassination of Soleimani Could Spark “Another Round of Civil War” in Iraq
Story
Jan 03, 2020
“This Country Is a Tinderbox”: Australia Braces for More Devastation as Gov’t Denies Climate Crisis
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Dec 17, 2019
Extended: Democratic Candidates Focus on Public Education at Forum with Civil Rights & Labor Groups
Web Exclusive
Dec 10, 2019
Eriel Deranger on the Negative Impact of Resource Extraction on Indigenous Communities in Canada
Web Exclusive
Nov 25, 2019
Daniel Ellsberg on Pardoning War Criminals, Impeachment, Whistleblowing, Julian Assange & More
Web Exclusive
Nov 22, 2019
Tariq Ali on the U.K. Election, Brexit & How the Tories Were “Taken Over by the Extreme Right Wing”
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
Climate Crisis
Immigration
2020 Election
Freedom of the Press
Bolivia
Chile
Whistleblowers
Syria
Gun Control
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Jan 03, 2020
Daily Show
Fri, Jan 03, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trita Parsi: U.S. Assassination of Iranian General Is Major Escalation & Will Make America Less Safe
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Ro Khanna on Qassem Soleimani Assassination: Trump’s Actions Are Unconstitutional
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.S. Assassination of Soleimani Could Spark “Another Round of Civil War” in Iraq
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Right-Wing Populists Will Sweep the Elections”: U.S. Killing of Soleimani Helps Hard-Liners in Iran
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Country Is a Tinderbox”: Australia Braces for More Devastation as Gov’t Denies Climate Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, January 02, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Could a “New Civil War” Erupt in Iraq as U.S. and Iran Fight for Influence in the Country?
“The Genocidal Regime Is Still in Power”: Assad Forces Push into Idlib, Last Rebel Stronghold
Death Toll Rises in India as Protests Against Modi Government’s Citizenship Law Intensify
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
First Lady of the World: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Impact on New Deal to U.N. Declaration of Human Rights
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Jewish Community Denounces Anti-Semitic Attacks Fueled by a “White Nationalist Administration”
Dangerous Women Embracing Risk to Change the World: Ava DuVernay, Ai-jen Poo, Abigail Disney & More
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
2
Politico: Democratic Party Insiders Now Think Sanders Could Win Nomination
3
Michael Moore on Trump, 2020 & Why “the Old, Angry White Guy” Doesn’t Represent the Working Class
4
Trita Parsi: U.S. Assassination of Iranian General Is Major Escalation & Will Make America Less Safe
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options