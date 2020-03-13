Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
March 13, 2020
Thursday,
March 12, 2020
Wednesday,
March 11, 2020
Tuesday,
March 10, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 13, 2020
“We Are Way, Way Behind”: U.S. Lags on Coronavirus Testing & Medical Experts Warn “No One Is Immune”
Web Exclusive
Mar 13, 2020
Meet the 17-Year-Old Behind a Website Tracking Coronavirus Cases That Is Now a Vital Global Resource
Story
Mar 12, 2020
Trump Calls
COVID
-19 “Foreign Virus” as Lack of Universal Healthcare Makes the Pandemic Worse
Story
Mar 12, 2020
Lack of Paid Sick Leave Makes It Difficult for Many Workers to Comply with
CDC
Advice to Stay Home
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 13, 2020
Meet the 17-Year-Old Behind a Website Tracking Coronavirus Cases That Is Now a Vital Global Resource
Web Exclusive
Mar 10, 2020
War Contractor Erik Prince Has Close Ties to White House & Report Reveals His Dirty Tricks for Trump
Web Exclusive
Mar 06, 2020
Justice Denied: 50 Years of Supreme Court Rulings That Gutted Civil Rights, Voting Rights & Expanded Inequality
Web Exclusive
Mar 05, 2020
Joe Biden’s History of Selling the Iraq Invasion, Expanding Prisons & Pulling Democrats to the Right
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Impeachment
Immigration
Iran
Iraq
Climate Crisis
Harvey Weinstein
Freedom of the Press
Brazil
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Mar 13, 2020
Daily Show
Fri, Mar 13, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We Are Way, Way Behind”: U.S. Lags on Coronavirus Testing & Medical Experts Warn “No One Is Immune”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Bernie Sanders: We Are Winning “Ideological” & “Generational” Debate, Now Need to Win “Electability”
Trump Calls
COVID
-19 “Foreign Virus” as Lack of Universal Healthcare Makes the Pandemic Worse
Lack of Paid Sick Leave Makes It Difficult for Many Workers to Comply with
CDC
Advice to Stay Home
Italy’s “Darkest Hour”: Life Grinds to a Halt Amid
COVID
-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Biden Wins, Sanders Lags: Naomi Klein & Alicia Garza on Calls to Shut Down Primaries & Debates
Nurses on the Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic Demand More Protection & Medicare for All
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Coronavirus Pandemic in U.S. Fueled by Stunted
CDC
Budget & Lack of Access to Healthcare, Insurance
Italy Is Now a Red Zone: Student at Bocconi U. Describes Strict Measures Taken to Contain
COVID
-19
Prisons Worldwide Face Coronavirus Crisis: Overcrowding, Lack of Sanitation & Labor at Slave Wages
Immigrants in WA Detention Center Demand Protection from Coronavirus, Not Posters in English
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Sen. Lamar Alexander Blocks Quick Passage of Paid Sick Leave Bill
2
Italy’s “Darkest Hour”: Life Grinds to a Halt Amid
COVID
-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes
3
Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Recruited Spies to Infiltrate Progressive Groups with Project Veritas
4
Biden Wins, Sanders Lags: Naomi Klein & Alicia Garza on Calls to Shut Down Primaries & Debates
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options