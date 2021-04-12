Independent Global News
Tuesday,
April 13, 2021
Monday,
April 12, 2021
Friday,
April 9, 2021
Thursday,
April 8, 2021
Story
Apr 13, 2021
Killed over a Car Air Freshener: Outrage Grows over Police Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota
Story
Apr 13, 2021
Derek Chauvin Trial Breaks Down “Blue Wall of Silence” as Police Officials Testify Against Ex-Cop
Story
Apr 13, 2021
GOP
Smears
DOJ
Civil Rights Pick Kristen Clarke in Latest Attack on Voting Rights & Racial Justice
Story
Apr 12, 2021
Amazon “Broke the Law”: Union Seeks New Election After Alabama Warehouse Organizing Drive Fails
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Amazon “Broke the Law”: Union Seeks New Election After Alabama Warehouse Organizing Drive Fails
“We Need to Give the Workers a Fair Shot”: Jane McAlevey on What Went Wrong in Amazon Union Vote
Ramsey Clark, Former U.S. Attorney General Turned Fierce Critic of U.S. Militarism, Dies at Age 93
Remembering LaDonna Brave Bull Allard: Standing Rock Elder Helped Lead 2016 Anti-
DAPL
Uprising
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Killed over a Car Air Freshener: Outrage Grows over Police Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota
Derek Chauvin Trial Breaks Down “Blue Wall of Silence” as Police Officials Testify Against Ex-Cop
GOP
Smears
DOJ
Civil Rights Pick Kristen Clarke in Latest Attack on Voting Rights & Racial Justice
Monday, April 12, 2021
Amazon “Broke the Law”: Union Seeks New Election After Alabama Warehouse Organizing Drive Fails
“We Need to Give the Workers a Fair Shot”: Jane McAlevey on What Went Wrong in Amazon Union Vote
Ramsey Clark, Former U.S. Attorney General Turned Fierce Critic of U.S. Militarism, Dies at Age 93
Remembering LaDonna Brave Bull Allard: Standing Rock Elder Helped Lead 2016 Anti-
DAPL
Uprising
Friday, April 09, 2021
How Cuba Beat the Pandemic: From Developing New Vaccines to Sending Doctors Overseas to Help Others
Amnesty Int’l:
COVID
-19 Exacerbates Inequality in Americas as U.S. Policy Drives Refugees to Border
Biden Calls U.S. Gun Violence an “International Embarrassment.” Will Congress Finally Act?
1
How Cuba Beat the Pandemic: From Developing New Vaccines to Sending Doctors Overseas to Help Others
2
Killed over a Car Air Freshener: Outrage Grows over Police Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota
3
Amazon “Broke the Law”: Union Seeks New Election After Alabama Warehouse Organizing Drive Fails
4
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jody Williams Slams Biden Admin for Claiming Landmines Are a “Vital Tool”
