Amnesty International Reveals the Bomb That Killed 16 Civilians in Yemen Was Made in the U.S.A.

Guests
- Raed Jarrar
advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International USA.
A major new investigation by Amnesty International reveals a bomb that killed 16 civilians in Yemen’s capital last month was made in the U.S.A. Among the survivors was 5-year-old Buthaina, whose photograph went viral in the aftermath of the strike. She lost her entire family in the strike. Amnesty International’s arms expert analyzed remnants of the weapon and found clear markings that matched U.S.-made components used in laser-guided, air-dropped bombs. Coalition airstrikes continue to be the leading cause of child casualties, as well as overall civilian casualties. The latest finding by Amnesty comes as some European Union countries recently tabled a motion at the U.N. Human Rights Council calling for an independent inquiry into human rights abuses committed by all sides in the conflict. The U.N. high commissioner for human rights has called the humanitarian crisis in Yemen an "entirely man-made catastrophe." We speak with Raed Jarrar, the advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International USA.
Please check back later for full transcript.
