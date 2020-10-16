The United States is approaching 8 million confirmed coronavirus infections, surpassing 64,000 new cases Thursday for the first time since July. More than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, with every region of the U.S. reporting increased hospitalizations.

Wisconsin set another statewide record for infections, with more than 3,700 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday. Wisconsin has one of the world’s highest test positivity rates — now over 20%. Despite that, President Trump is planning to hold a packed campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

This comes as The Wall Street Journal reports that throughout the pandemic, White House officials have made line-by-line edits to official health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, altering language written by scientists on social distancing and rolling back CDC limits on in-person gatherings like church choirs.