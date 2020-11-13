The United States has once again shattered its own world record for daily coronavirus infections, reporting a staggering 163,000 cases on Thursday. Nearly 1,200 people died of COVID-19 in just the last 24 hours, and public health officials are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe as the virus continues to spread exponentially and hospitals are pushed beyond capacity.

California has become the second U.S. state with more than a million confirmed infections, joining Texas.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a 30-day stay-at-home advisory and will cap social gatherings at 10 people.

In Pennsylvania, prison officials are warning of a deadly “full-blown resurgence” of coronavirus. Seventeen incarcerated people have died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania during the pandemic — six of them since mid-October.