The United States broke from its European allies Monday, voting with Russia against United Nations resolutions calling for Russia to be held accountable on the third anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine. At the General Assembly, the Trump administration’s envoys voted against a resolution calling for deescalation in Ukraine and a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace.” Separately, the U.N. Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution Monday titled “The Path to Peace” that does not blame Russia for invading Ukraine. U.N. Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo spoke to the council ahead of Monday’s vote.

Rosemary DiCarlo: “Three years ago today, the world watched in shock as the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a clear violation of the U.N. Charter and international law. This act undermined the very foundations of the international order.”

President Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Monday for talks on Ukraine, NATO and trade. After the talks, Macron said Ukraine must be at the table for any negotiations over its future, that any peace agreement should allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and that peace “must not mean a surrender of Ukraine.”