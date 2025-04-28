In Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed 23 Palestinians so far today after Israeli forces killed at least 53 people on Sunday, including six who were killed when Israel bombed a cafe near the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has announced it has run out of food to distribute in Gaza due to Israel’s two-month-long blockade.

Earlier today, the International Court of Justice began a five-day hearing on Israel’s obligations to provide aid to Gaza. Palestinian envoy Ammar Hijazi accused Israel of using humanitarian aid as “weapons of war.”