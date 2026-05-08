President Trump has insisted the ceasefire with Iran is holding, after U.S. forces exchanged drone, missile and gun fire with Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf. U.S. Central Command said it was responding to what it called “unprovoked” attacks, while Iran said it had retaliated after U.S. Navy ships targeted an oil tanker in Iran’s territorial waters. A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces said U.S. airstrikes hit civilian areas in southern Iran. Meanwhile, air defenses were activated in the capital Tehran, where multiple explosions were reported overnight.

In a call with ABC, President Trump described the U.S. bombings as a “love tap” and insisted that the ceasefire was still ongoing. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attacks, writing, “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure.”

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates says it intercepted several drones and missiles launched from Iran.