Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"Women Will Die Because of This": Planned Parenthood on Trump Signing Anti-Abortion Global Gag Rule
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Outright Lies, Constant Tweets & "Alternative Facts": Inside Trump's Orwellian War with the Media
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"Nobody Speak": New Documentary Probes Billionaire Peter Thiel's Destruction of News Outlet Gawker
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"An Inconvenient Sequel": Al Gore on New Film, Trump, Climate Change & His Opposition to DAPL
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Trump Moves to Advance Dakota Access Pipeline, Former VP Al Gore Calls #DAPL "An Atrocity"
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Monday, January 23, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Friday, January 20, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation