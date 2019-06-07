Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
June 7, 2019
Thursday,
June 6, 2019
Wednesday,
June 5, 2019
Tuesday,
June 4, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jun 07, 2019
“They Are Not the Central Park 5”: Ava DuVernay’s Series Restores Humanity of Wrongly Convicted Boys
Story
Jun 05, 2019
Republicans Clash with Trump over Proposed Tariffs of Up to 25% on All Mexican Imports
Story
Jun 06, 2019
Meet the Animal Rights Activists Facing Prison Time for Rescuing Ducks, Piglets from Factory Farms
Web Exclusive
Jun 07, 2019
Animal Rights Activists: Cops Punish Protesters While Letting Corporations Off for Animal Torture
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jun 07, 2019
Animal Rights Activists: Cops Punish Protesters While Letting Corporations Off for Animal Torture
Web Exclusive
May 31, 2019
These Women Provided Illegal Abortions Before Roe v. Wade. Will Activists Have to Go Underground Again?
Web Exclusive
May 30, 2019
Kate Clifford Larson on “Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero”
Web Exclusive
May 29, 2019
No More Deaths: Scott Warren & Catherine Gaffney on How Humanitarian Aid Is Criminalized Near Border
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Julian Assange
Freedom of the Press
Narendra Modi
Abortion
Iran
India
Immigration
2020 Election
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Jun 07, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Jun 07, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“They Are Not the Central Park 5”: Ava DuVernay’s Series Restores Humanity of Wrongly Convicted Boys
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, June 06, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Massacre” in Sudan: Protesters Continue Call for Civilian Rule After Military Kills 100+ at Sit-in
Trump Escalates Economic Attack on Cuba, Banning Americans from Educational, Cultural Trips
Meet the Animal Rights Activists Facing Prison Time for Rescuing Ducks, Piglets from Factory Farms
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“I Don’t See Any Protests”: Trump Cries “Fake News” as 75,000 March in London
Republicans Clash with Trump over Proposed Tariffs of Up to 25% on All Mexican Imports
Trans Activist:
ICE
Must Be Held Accountable for Trans Salvadoran Asylum Seeker’s Death
“We’re Left to Defend Ourselves on the Margins”: 8 Black Trans Women Have Been Murdered This Year
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Damning Canadian Inquiry Calls the Murder and Disappearance of Indigenous Women & Girls Genocide
Democratic Divide: Ryan Grim on the New Progressives in the Party at Odds with the Establishment
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Scott Warren Provided Food & Water to Migrants in Arizona; He Now Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
2
Clarence Thomas Cited This Author’s Book to Link Abortion to Eugenics. He Says “It’s Just Not True”
3
“I Don’t See Any Protests”: Trump Cries “Fake News” as 75,000 March in London
4
Remembering Dr. George Tiller, 10 Years After the Abortion Provider Was Assassinated in Kansas
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options