Tuesday,
July 9, 2019
Monday,
July 8, 2019
Friday,
July 5, 2019
Thursday,
July 4, 2019
Story
Jul 09, 2019
How Investigative Reporting & Survivor Testimony Toppled Billionaire Serial Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Story
Jul 09, 2019
Despite Death Threats, Glenn Greenwald Speaks Out About Exposing Large Corruption Scandal in Brazil
Story
Jul 09, 2019
“This Is Not a Surprise”: U.S. Sanctions and Saber Rattling Led to Iran’s Renewed Uranium Enrichment
Story
Jul 08, 2019
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup, Condemning Pay Discrimination and President Trump
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 08, 2019
Lynn Paltrow on Fetal Personhood Laws & the Criminalization of Pregnancy
Web Exclusive
Jul 03, 2019
Ousted Honduran President Zelaya: U.S.-Backed Coup Destabilized My Nation Forcing Migrants to Flee
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese-American Activist: I Was Incarcerated During
WWII
. Jailing Migrant Kids Is an “Atrocity”
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese Americans Were Jailed at Ft. Sill During
WWII
. Now Trump Wants to Cage Migrant Kids There
Browse Web Exclusives
Tue, Jul 09, 2019
Daily Show
Tue, Jul 09, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
How Investigative Reporting & Survivor Testimony Toppled Billionaire Serial Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Despite Death Threats, Glenn Greenwald Speaks Out About Exposing Large Corruption Scandal in Brazil
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Is Not a Surprise”: U.S. Sanctions and Saber Rattling Led to Iran’s Renewed Uranium Enrichment
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Monday, July 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup, Condemning Pay Discrimination and President Trump
Jeffrey Epstein, a Billionaire Friend of Presidents Trump & Clinton, Arrested for Sex Trafficking
Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Shooting Victim Amid Outcry over the Criminalization of Pregnancy
Friday, July 05, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
An Hour with Noam Chomsky on Fascism, Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change, Julian Assange & More
Thursday, July 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“What to the Slave Is 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
Danny Glover & Ta-Nehisi Coates Make the Case for Reparations at Historic Congressional Hearing
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Reparations Are Not Just About Slavery But Also Centuries of Theft & Racial Terror
Ta-Nehisi Coates: “Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President”
Most popular
1
Jeffrey Epstein, a Billionaire Friend of Presidents Trump & Clinton, Arrested for Sex Trafficking
2
“What to the Slave Is 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
3
Border Agents Caught Posting Racist, Sexist Messages About Migrants &
AOC
in Secret Facebook Group
4
An Hour with Noam Chomsky on Fascism, Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change, Julian Assange & More
