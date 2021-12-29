U.S. coronavirus infections have reached an all-time high, surpassing even January’s terrible peak, with cases now averaging 267,000 a day and rising rapidly. Hospitalizations are up, too, with nearly 80,000 U.S. hospital beds filled, though that figure is about half of the number hospitalized during last winter’s surge.

On Wednesday, the CDC revised its estimate of the percentage of U.S. Omicron variant infections downward, suggesting the dangerous Delta variant is continuing to circulate widely.

The FDA is warning that over-the-counter rapid antigen tests might be less sensitive at detecting the Omicron variant. The warning comes as the Biden administration is preparing to make a half-billion tests available, for free, to U.S. households.

Here in New York, there’s been a fivefold increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 this month. Dr. James Schneider is head of pediatric care at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.