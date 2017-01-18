Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 18, 2017
Tuesday,
January 17, 2017
Monday,
January 16, 2017
Friday,
January 13, 2017
Top Stories
Story
Jan 10, 2017
New Intercept Exposé Uncovers SEAL Team 6's Ghastly Trail of Atrocities, Mutilations, Killings
Story
Jan 06, 2017
"This is Not a Coup, But It's Not Normal": Trump Picks 3 Generals for Top Foreign Policy Posts
Story
Jan 11, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Story
Jan 10, 2017
Florida Prepares to Expand Gun Rights After Second Mass Shooting in Six Months
Web Exclusive
Jan 18, 2017
Breaking: Leonard Peltier Denied Clemency by Obama
Web Exclusive
Jan 18, 2017
Government Sachs: Protesters Decry Financial Giant Swamping Incoming Trump Administration
Web Exclusive
Jan 17, 2017
Breaking: President Obama Grants Clemency to Chelsea Manning & Oscar López Rivera
Web Exclusive
Jan 17, 2017
Was Rep. Ryan Zinke, Trump's Interior Secretary Pick, Caught in "Pattern of Fraud" at SEAL Team 6?
Wed, Jan 18, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Chelsea Manning's Attorneys: Obama's Commutation Will Help Save Life of Jailed Army Whistleblower
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jeremy Scahill on Obama's Commutation of Chelsea Manning & Continued Demonization of Edward Snowden
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Oscar López Rivera to Be Freed as Obama Commutes Sentence of Puerto Rican Independence Activist
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Activists Call on Obama to Pardon Leonard Peltier, Warning He'll Die in Prison Otherwise
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jeremy Scahill: Did Education Nominee Betsy DeVos Lie to Senate About Ties to Anti-LGBT Foundation?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Scahill: Blackwater Founder Erik Prince, the Brother of Betsy DeVos, Is Secretly Advising Trump
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Recent Shows
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis on MLK Weekend; Watch Lewis Recall Bloody Sunday 1965
Insane Clown President: Matt Taibbi Chronicles Election of "Billionaire Hedonist" Donald Trump
Special Report: Obama's Controversial Policy of Immigrant Family Detention Could Expand Under Trump
Monday, January 16, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Newly Discovered 1964 MLK Speech on Civil Rights, Segregation & Apartheid South Africa
Friday, January 13, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
James Mattis Calls for U.S. Military to Be More Lethal at Defense Secretary Confirmation Hearing
Defense Secretary Nominee James Mattis Pledges to Enforce Iran Nuclear Deal Criticized by Trump
Trump's Pick for Defense Sec'y Made Millions in Defense Industry After His 2013 Retirement
Black Democrats Say Testifying Last In Sessions’ Hearing Is Like Being Sent To "Back Of The Bus"
