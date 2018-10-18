Independent Global News
Thu, Oct 18, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sen. Warren’s Claim to Native Heritage Didn’t Aid Her Career, But Did It Keep Women of Color Out?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Native Americans React to Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test: Stop Making Native People “Political Fodder”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As 2018 Midterms Approach, Native American Women Are Running for Office in Record Numbers
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, October 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation