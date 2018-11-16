Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
November 16, 2018
Thursday,
November 15, 2018
Wednesday,
November 14, 2018
Tuesday,
November 13, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 16, 2018
Exclusive: WikiLeaks Lawyer Warns U.S. Charges Against Assange Endanger Press Freedom Worldwide
Story
Nov 16, 2018
NYT
Investigation: How Facebook Used a Republican Firm to Attack Critics & Spread Disinformation
Story
Nov 16, 2018
Color of Change: Facebook Retaliated Against Protests by Pushing Anti-Semitic, Anti-Black Narratives
Story
Nov 16, 2018
As Camp Fire Death Toll Rises, Meet the Prisoners Making $1 an Hour to Fight California’s Wildfires
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Fernando Garcia: The Militarization of the U.S. Border Will Spread If We Don’t Fight Back
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Kathy Kelly: Trump Sides with Saudis & U.S. Defense Contractors While Yemeni Children Face Famine
Web Exclusive
Nov 09, 2018
Newly Elected Native Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Climate Change and Suppression of Native Votes
Web Exclusive
Nov 02, 2018
After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
2018 Election
Brazil
Gun Control
Saudi Arabia
Climate Change
Immigration
Yemen
Israel & Palestine
Iran
Nuclear Weapons
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Fri, Nov 16, 2018
Daily Show
Fri, Nov 16, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Exclusive: WikiLeaks Lawyer Warns U.S. Charges Against Assange Endanger Press Freedom Worldwide
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NYT
Investigation: How Facebook Used a Republican Firm to Attack Critics & Spread Disinformation
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Color of Change: Facebook Retaliated Against Protests by Pushing Anti-Semitic, Anti-Black Narratives
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Camp Fire Death Toll Rises, Meet the Prisoners Making $1 an Hour to Fight California’s Wildfires
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Rep. Ro Khanna: By Blocking Yemen Resolution, House
GOP
Is Abdicating Its Duty to Decide War & Peace
“He Was a Protector”: Remembering Jemel Roberson, 26-Year-Old Chicago Security Guard Slain by Police
Vermont Immigrant Rights Group Sues
ICE
for Monitoring, Infiltrating & “Hunting Down” Organizers
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
NY Politician: We Need to Block $3 Billion Handout for Amazon & Use Money to Forgive Student Debt
As Jeff Bezos Earns $191K Per Minute, Why Are NY & VA Giving Amazon $3 Billion in Corporate Welfare?
Advocates: Trump Creating Border Crisis by Pitting Troops Against Women & Children Fleeing Violence
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Climate Scientist Who Fled CA Wildfire: We’re Going to Keep Paying Price If We Ignore Climate Change
As Fires Devastate California, 350.org Calls for Transition to 100% Renewable Energy Economy
“An Incredible Victory”: Opponents of Keystone XL Pipeline Praise Judicial Order Blocking Construction
Gaza Is Already Unlivable: A Response to Israel’s Deadly Airstrikes Targeting TV Station & Homes
Acting AG Matt Whitaker Scrutinized over His Radical Judicial Beliefs & Past Dirty Work for
GOP
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
$1 an Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
2
A New Form of Slavery? Meet Incarcerated Firefighters Battling California’s Wildfires for $1 an Hour
3
As Jeff Bezos Earns $191K Per Minute, Why Are NY & VA Giving Amazon $3 Billion in Corporate Welfare?
4
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options