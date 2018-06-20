Independent Global News
Story
Jun 20, 2018
Seymour Hersh: Media Today Must Cover Yemen & Trump Policy, Not Get Distracted by Tweets
Story
Jun 20, 2018
Remembering the My Lai Massacre: Seymour Hersh on Uncovering the Horrors of Mass Murder in Vietnam
Story
Jun 20, 2018
Investigative Reporter Sy Hersh: Working with Gene McCarthy’s Presidential Bid Shaped My Life Path
Story
Jun 20, 2018
Sy Hersh: I Knew Richard Nixon Beat His Wife in 1974, But Did Not Report the Story
Web Exclusive
Jun 19, 2018
Extended Conversation With Nicaraguan Government Minister Paul Oquist on Escalating Crisis
Web Exclusive
Jun 15, 2018
U.S. Withdrawal from Human Rights Council “Imminent” After U.N. Condemns Israel for Gaza Massacre
Web Exclusive
Jun 12, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Must Stop Saudi-Led Attack on Yemeni Port City & Prevent Catastrophe
Web Exclusive
Jun 11, 2018
Michael Eric Dyson: “Many Republicans Have Normalized [Trump’s] Vicious and Pathological Behavior”
“Trump Creates Crises & Preys on Fear”: Rep. Jayapal on Policy of Separating Kids from Parents
Caged Children & Terrified Infants: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Describes “Acts of Indecency” at Border
As Demonstrators Demand Nicaraguan President’s Resignation, Government Accuses Opposition of Coup
Democratic Lawmakers Join Family Separation Protests at Detention Centers from Texas to New Jersey
Meet the Migrant Child Detention Center Whistleblower Speaking Out Against Family Separations
With Spotlight on Migrant Families Separated at the Border, Will Democrats Push to Abolish
ICE
?
“Civilian Lives No Longer Matter”: Millions at Risk as Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Yemeni Port City
Lawyer: Jeff Sessions’ Attacks on Migrant Domestic Violence Survivors Drags U.S. Back to “Dark Ages”
Blistering U.N. Report: Trump Administration’s Policies Designed to Worsen Poverty & Inequality
Rev. William Barber: U.S. Policies on Healthcare, Poverty Are Immoral & a Threat to Democracy
Rev. William Barber: Jeff Sessions Using Religion to Justify Family Separations Is “Biblical Heresy”
1
Mass Graves of Immigrants Found in Texas, But State Says No Laws Were Broken
2
Meet the Migrant Child Detention Center Whistleblower Speaking Out Against Family Separations
3
Religious Leaders Shackled, Held in Jail Overnight, After Praying in Protest Outside Supreme Court
4
Rev. William Barber: Jeff Sessions Using Religion to Justify Family Separations Is “Biblical Heresy”
