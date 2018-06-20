Independent Global News
Seymour Hersh: Media Today Must Cover Yemen & Trump Policy, Not Get Distracted by Tweets
Remembering the My Lai Massacre: Seymour Hersh on Uncovering the Horrors of Mass Murder in Vietnam
Investigative Reporter Sy Hersh: Working with Gene McCarthy’s Presidential Bid Shaped My Life Path
Sy Hersh: I Knew Richard Nixon Beat His Wife in 1974, But Did Not Report the Story
Sy Hersh: Henry Kissinger Must “Count Burned and Maimed Cambodian & Vietnamese Babies” in His Sleep
Seymour Hersh on Torture at Abu Ghraib & Secret U.S. Assassination Programs
