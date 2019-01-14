Independent Global News
January 14, 2019
January 11, 2019
January 10, 2019
January 9, 2019
Story
Jan 14, 2019
The Groveland Four: Florida Pardons Men Falsely Accused in Jim Crow-Era Rape Case in 1949
Story
Jan 14, 2019
As Gov’t Shutdown Drags On,
IRS
Continues to Aid the Rich & Corporations While Targeting the Poor
Story
Jan 11, 2019
Exclusive: Angela Davis Speaks Out on Palestine,
BDS
& More After Civil Rights Award Is Revoked
Story
Jan 10, 2019
There Are Thousands of Cyntoia Browns: Mariame Kaba on Criminalization of Sexual Violence Survivors
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2019
Prison Abolitionist Mariame Kaba on Cyntoia Brown, the First Step Act and
NYC
Building 4 New Jails
Web Exclusive
Jan 08, 2019
First Nations Pipeline Protest: 14 Land Protectors Arrested as Canadian Police Raid Indigenous Camp
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2019
#MuteRKelly: Survivors, Family Members Seek Justice for Black Girls Preyed on by R&B Star
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2019
Perversion of Justice: The Shocking Story of a Serial Sex Abuser & Trump’s Sec. of Labor, Who Helped Him
Browse Web Exclusives
Mon, Jan 14, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Jan 14, 2019
The Groveland Four: Florida Pardons Men Falsely Accused in Jim Crow-Era Rape Case in 1949
As Gov’t Shutdown Drags On,
IRS
Continues to Aid the Rich & Corporations While Targeting the Poor
Friday, January 11, 2019
Exclusive: Angela Davis Speaks Out on Palestine,
BDS
& More After Civil Rights Award Is Revoked
Thursday, January 10, 2019
From
EPA
to
TSA
, Agencies Devoted to Nation’s Health and Safety Are Going Unfunded During Shutdown
Public Citizen: Frightening Prospect If an Authoritarian Like Trump Declares State of Emergency
National Parks Overflow with Trash, Human Waste as Gov’t Shutdown Approaches 3 Weeks
There Are Thousands of Cyntoia Browns: Mariame Kaba on Criminalization of Sexual Violence Survivors
Facing Mass Deportation, Haitians Sue Trump to Preserve Temporary Protected Status
Wednesday, January 09, 2019
“A Racist, Xenophobic Attack”: Immigrant Rights Activist Decries Trump Remarks About Southern Border
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump’s Border Wall Address, Debunking President’s Lies About Immigration
Longtime Reporter Leaves
NBC
Saying Media Is “Trump Circus” That Encourages Perpetual War
William Arkin on Homeland Security’s Creeping Fascism and Why the
CIA
&
FBI
Won’t Save Us from Trump
Most popular
1
White Cop Michael Slager Sentenced to 20 Years for Murdering Walter Scott
2
Sgt. James Brown, 26, Survived Two Tours in Iraq Only to Die Begging for His Life in Texas Jail
3
Exclusive: Angela Davis Speaks Out on Palestine,
BDS
& More After Civil Rights Award Is Revoked
4
Longtime Reporter Leaves
NBC
Saying Media Is “Trump Circus” That Encourages Perpetual War
