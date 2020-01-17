Independent Global News
Fri, Jan 17, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“They Must Conduct a Full and Fair Trial”: Senators Sworn In for Historic Trump Impeachment Trial
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
4 Years Seeking Justice: Daughter of Slain Indigenous Environmental Leader Berta Cáceres Speaks Out
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Interpretation Crisis at the Border Leads to Deportation of Mayan-Language Speakers Seeking Refuge
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, January 16, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation