Monday,
February 10, 2020
Friday,
February 7, 2020
Thursday,
February 6, 2020
Wednesday,
February 5, 2020
Top Stories
Story
Feb 10, 2020
“Our Very Existence Is the Resistance”: An Hour w/
AOC
, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib & Ilhan Omar
Story
Feb 07, 2020
Risk of Nuclear War Rises as U.S. Deploys a New Nuclear Weapon for the First Time Since the Cold War
Story
Feb 07, 2020
Laurie Garrett: World Can’t Let Racist Attitudes Impact Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak
Story
Feb 07, 2020
Human Rights Watch: 200 Salvadoran Asylum Seekers Killed, Raped or Tortured After U.S. Deportation
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Feb 04, 2020
Laurie Garrett on Coronavirus: Racist Attitudes Could Aid & Abet the Spread of the Pandemic
Web Exclusive
Jan 23, 2020
Poisoned Water & Corporate Greed: Attorney Robert Bilott on His 20-Year Battle Against DuPont
Web Exclusive
Jan 21, 2020
“Our House Is Still on Fire”: Full Speech by Greta Thunberg at World Economic Forum in Davos
Web Exclusive
Jan 16, 2020
#Moms4Housing: Meet the Mother & Daughter Armed Police Just Evicted from a Vacant House in Oakland
Mon, Feb 10, 2020
Daily Show
Mon, Feb 10, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Our Very Existence Is the Resistance”: An Hour w/
AOC
, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib & Ilhan Omar
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Friday, February 07, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Risk of Nuclear War Rises as U.S. Deploys a New Nuclear Weapon for the First Time Since the Cold War
Laurie Garrett: World Can’t Let Racist Attitudes Impact Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak
Human Rights Watch: 200 Salvadoran Asylum Seekers Killed, Raped or Tortured After U.S. Deportation
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Historian: With Impeachment Acquittal, the
GOP
Has Given Trump a Blank Check to Do Anything He Wants
Chaos Continues in Iowa as Democrats Mistakenly Award Delegates for Bernie Sanders to Deval Patrick
Erasing History: The National Archives Is Destroying Records About Victims of Trump’s
ICE
Policies
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Sanders & Buttigieg Lead in Early Iowa Results After Faulty App Leads to Catastrophe at Caucus
In State of the Union, Trump Celebrates Hate & Xenophobia While Touting “Great American Comeback”
Roberto Lovato: Dems &
GOP
Share Same Playbook on Immigration, Foreign Policy & Corporate Domination
Publisher Agrees to Boost Latinx Representation After Backlash to Whitewashed Novel “American Dirt”
1
Erasing History: The National Archives Is Destroying Records About Victims of Trump’s
ICE
Policies
2
Chaos Continues in Iowa as Democrats Mistakenly Award Delegates for Bernie Sanders to Deval Patrick
3
Chaos in Iowa: Caucus Results Delayed, But Bernie Sanders’ Internal Data Shows He May Have Won
4
6 Indigenous Leaders Killed in Nicaragua Biosphere Raid
