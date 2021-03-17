Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
March 17, 2021
Tuesday,
March 16, 2021
Monday,
March 15, 2021
Friday,
March 12, 2021
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 17, 2021
Jackson Mayor Demands Help After Month-Long Water Crisis Amid Pandemic, Racism, Broken Infrastructure
Story
Mar 17, 2021
With First Native Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland, Hope Grows U.S. Will Confront Toxic Uranium Legacy
Story
Mar 17, 2021
“Suave”: New Podcast Follows One Man’s Journey to Freedom After a Life Sentence Without Parole at 17
Story
Mar 16, 2021
Vijay Prashad Warns Biden Is “Doubling Down” on Trump’s Anti-China Cold War Policy
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Web Exclusive
Dec 02, 2020
New Malcolm X Biography Offers Insight into His Split with Nation of Islam & Assassination
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
Android App
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Sexual Harassment & Abuse
Coronavirus
U.S. Capitol Insurrection
Climate Crisis
Iran
Supreme Court
Police Brutality
2020 Election
Immigration
Impeachment
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
Daily Show
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jackson Mayor Demands Help After Month-Long Water Crisis Amid Pandemic, Racism, Broken Infrastructure
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
With First Native Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland, Hope Grows U.S. Will Confront Toxic Uranium Legacy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Suave”: New Podcast Follows One Man’s Journey to Freedom After a Life Sentence Without Parole at 17
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Vijay Prashad Warns Biden Is “Doubling Down” on Trump’s Anti-China Cold War Policy
Immigrant Advocate: Unaccompanied Minors Are Not a “Border Crisis” But a Humanitarian Crisis
NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi Says Cuomo Has Abused His Power for Years & Must Resign
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Monday, March 15, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Huge Victory”: Black Farmers Hail $5B in New
COVID
Relief Law to Redress Generations of Racism
U.S. Lawyer Steven Donziger Speaks from House Arrest in
NYC
After Suing Chevron for Amazon Oil Spills
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Friday, March 12, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
The End of Trickle-Down Economics? Joe Stiglitz on the “Transformational” $1.9T American Rescue Plan
Share the Vaccines, Erase the Debt: Joseph Stiglitz on How the U.S. Can Help Developing Countries
“Hell on Earth”: Yemeni Children Starve to Death as U.S.-Backed Saudi Blockade Devastates Nation
Meghan Markle Racism Revelations Are “Shocking, But Not Surprising” to People of Color in U.K.
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
U.S. Lawyer Steven Donziger Speaks from House Arrest in
NYC
After Suing Chevron for Amazon Oil Spills
2
Too Radical for Harvard? Cornel West on Failed Fight for Tenure, Biden’s First 50 Days & More
3
The End of Trickle-Down Economics? Joe Stiglitz on the “Transformational” $1.9T American Rescue Plan
4
Mexico Set to Become World’s Largest Legal Marijuana Market After Historic Legalization Bill
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options