Independent Global News
Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jurors Deliberate in Derek Chauvin Trial as Prosecution Urges Them to “Believe What They Had Seen”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Police Killed John Thompson’s Friend Philando Castile. Now He Is a Lawmaker Fighting Racist Policing
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Warehouse “Follows Pattern of Violence Against Sikhs” Nationwide
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Family of FedEx Mass Shooter Warned Police About Him. How Did He Still Manage to Buy His Guns?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, April 19, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, April 16, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation