Dear Friend,

You count on Democracy Now! to stay focused on the stories that matter most. We count on you to support our independent journalism. This month, Democracy Now! is celebrating our 26th anniversary. Since our very first broadcast in 1996, Democracy Now! has refused to accept advertising income, corporate underwriting or government funding. Unlike the corporate networks, our reporting is funded by you, our global audience. Can you donate $5 or more right now to keep us going strong? Today a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, making it twice as valuable to Democracy Now! Please do your part, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, Feb 28, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Report from Kyiv: LGBTQ Activist Says Ukrainians Are United in Resisting Russian Invasion
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on High Alert as Resistance to Ukraine Invasion Grows
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In the Footsteps of Constance Motley Brown, Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Bill McKibben on Dire IPCC Climate Report & How Oil and Gas Are Fueling Putin’s Ukraine Invasion
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, February 25, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation