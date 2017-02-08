Independent Global News
Wednesday,
February 8, 2017
Tuesday,
February 7, 2017
Monday,
February 6, 2017
Friday,
February 3, 2017
Top Stories
Story
Feb 08, 2017
ACLU: We're in a Dangerous Situation as Gov't Claims That Courts Have No Role Reviewing Muslim Ban
Story
Feb 08, 2017
A Violation of Tribal & Human Rights: Standing Rock Chair Slams Approval of Dakota Access Pipeline
Web Exclusive
Feb 08, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Silenced by GOP for Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter About Jeff Sessions
Story
Feb 08, 2017
Water Protectors Call for Global Mass Mobilizations as Army Plans to Approve Dakota Access Pipeline
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Feb 08, 2017
"These Are Not Normal Times": Hundreds of NYC Students Walk Out to Protest Trump & DeVos
Web Exclusive
Feb 08, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Silenced by GOP for Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter About Jeff Sessions
Web Exclusive
Feb 03, 2017
Trans Reporter Lewis Wallace: In Trump Era, Journalists Urgently Need to Know What We Stand For
Web Exclusive
Feb 03, 2017
Bodegas on Strike: Thousands of Yemeni-American Shop Owners & Workers Rally Against Trump's Muslim Ban
Wed, Feb 08, 2017
ACLU: We're in a Dangerous Situation as Gov't Claims That Courts Have No Role Reviewing Muslim Ban
Inside the ACLU's Fight Against Trump's Muslim Ban, with the Attorney Whose Lawsuit First Halted It
A Violation of Tribal & Human Rights: Standing Rock Chair Slams Approval of Dakota Access Pipeline
Water Protectors Call for Global Mass Mobilizations as Army Plans to Approve Dakota Access Pipeline
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Rep. Maxine Waters: DeVos is a Billionaire Wannabe Teacher Who Doesn't Care About Public Education
Rep. Maxine Waters Urges Rejection of "Foreclosure King" Mnuchin for Treasury & Sessions for AG
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump Should Be Impeached If He Colluded with Russians Ahead of Election
Iranian Student Blocked from Entering U.S.: Trump Remarks on Muslim Ban Remind Me of the Nazis
Stephen Walt: From Israel to Iran to Mexico, Trump Has Already Blown It on Foreign Policy
Harvard Professor to Trump: There is No Evidence Media Is Covering Up Terrorist Attacks
Monday, February 06, 2017
Lawyers Urge Appeals Court Not to "Unleash Chaos Again" by Reinstating Trump's Muslim Ban
Seattle Lawyer Challenging Trump's Muslim Ban: "The Outpouring of Support is Unprecedented"
"Resist, Resist, Resist": Thousands Protest Trump in Solidarity with LGBT Community at Stonewall in NYC
Actor Cynthia Nixon at LGBT Rally Outside Stonewall Inn: Trump's "Fear and Anger Are Consuming Him"
Trump Reportedly Scraps Anti-LGBT Executive Order, But Vows to Give Churches More Political Power
Friday, February 03, 2017
Does Donald Trump Think Frederick Douglass is Alive? Douglass's Great-Great-Great-Grandson Clarifies
Yemen: Jeremy Scahill & Advocates Question "Success" of Trump Raid That Killed 24 Civilians
Jeremy Scahill: Trump CIA Deputy Director Pick Gina Haspel Ran Secret Torture Black Site
Meet Lewis Wallace: Trans Reporter Fired for Writing About Journalistic Integrity in Trump Era
