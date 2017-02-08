Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Wed, Feb 08, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ACLU: We're in a Dangerous Situation as Gov't Claims That Courts Have No Role Reviewing Muslim Ban
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Inside the ACLU's Fight Against Trump's Muslim Ban, with the Attorney Whose Lawsuit First Halted It
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Violation of Tribal & Human Rights: Standing Rock Chair Slams Approval of Dakota Access Pipeline
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Water Protectors Call for Global Mass Mobilizations as Army Plans to Approve Dakota Access Pipeline
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, February 06, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Friday, February 03, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation