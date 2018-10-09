Independent Global News
Tue, Oct 09, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Brazil’s Eroding Democracy: Rise of Far-Right Demagogue Follows Ouster of Dilma & Jailing of Lula
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Climate Scientist: As U.N. Warns of Global Catastrophe, We Need a “Marshall Plan” for Climate Change
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
2017 Nobel Peace Laureate: Amid Talks with North Korea, It’s Time for U.S. to Abandon Nukes, Too
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, October 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation