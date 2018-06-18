Independent Global News
Monday,
June 18, 2018
Friday,
June 15, 2018
Thursday,
June 14, 2018
Wednesday,
June 13, 2018
Story
Jun 18, 2018
Meet the Migrant Child Detention Center Whistleblower Now Speaking Out Against Family Separations
Story
Jun 18, 2018
Democratic Lawmakers Join Family Separation Protests at Detention Centers from Texas to New Jersey
Story
Jun 18, 2018
With Spotlight on Migrant Families Separated at the Border, Will Democrats Push to Abolish
ICE
?
Story
Jun 18, 2018
“Civilian Lives No Longer Matter”: Millions at Risk as Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Yemeni Port City
Web Exclusive
Jun 15, 2018
U.S. Withdrawal from Human Rights Council “Imminent” After U.N. Condemns Israel for Gaza Massacre
Web Exclusive
Jun 12, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Must Stop Saudi-Led Attack on Yemeni Port City & Prevent Catastrophe
Web Exclusive
Jun 11, 2018
Michael Eric Dyson: “Many Republicans Have Normalized [Trump’s] Vicious and Pathological Behavior”
Web Exclusive
Jun 08, 2018
As U.S. Intensifies Airstrikes in Afghanistan, Pashtun Men Stage 400-Mile Walk Calling for Peace
Mon, Jun 18, 2018
Mon, Jun 18, 2018
Democratic Lawmakers Join Family Separation Protests at Detention Centers from Texas to New Jersey
Meet the Migrant Child Detention Center Whistleblower Now Speaking Out Against Family Separations
With Spotlight on Migrant Families Separated at the Border, Will Democrats Push to Abolish
ICE
?
“Civilian Lives No Longer Matter”: Millions at Risk as Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Yemeni Port City
Friday, June 15, 2018
Lawyer: Jeff Sessions’ Attacks on Migrant Domestic Violence Survivors Drags U.S. Back to “Dark Ages”
Blistering U.N. Report: Trump Administration’s Policies Designed to Worsen Poverty & Inequality
Rev. William Barber: U.S. Policies on Healthcare, Poverty Are Immoral & a Threat to Democracy
Rev. William Barber: Jeff Sessions Using Religion to Justify Family Separations Is “Biblical Heresy”
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
Residents on Both Sides of the Border Try to Help Asylum Seekers Illegally Turned Away by U.S. Gov’t
As Detention Centers Hit Capacity, Trump Eyes Tent Cities on Military Bases to Jail Migrant Children
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A Humanitarian Catastrophe: U.S.-Backed Forces Attack Key Yemeni Port Imperiling Millions
“Relic of Jim Crow Era”: Ari Berman on Supreme Court’s Decision to Uphold Ohio’s Voter Purge
Special Report: In the Streets with the New Poor People’s Campaign Against Racism and Poverty
Religious Leaders Shackled, Held in Jail Overnight, After Praying in Protest Outside Supreme Court
Religious Leaders Shackled, Held in Jail Overnight, After Praying in Protest Outside Supreme Court
Honduran Asylum Seeker Who Died by Suicide After Being Separated from Child Was Fleeing Violence
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
U.S. Withdrawal from Human Rights Council “Imminent” After U.N. Condemns Israel for Gaza Massacre
