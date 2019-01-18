Independent Global News
Fri, Jan 18, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Troops Are a “Sitting Target” in Syria; It’s Time to Bring Them Home
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Coup in Progress? Venezuelan Foreign Minister Decries U.S. & Brazil-Backed Effort to Oust Maduro
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, January 17, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation