Wednesday,
January 8, 2020
Tuesday,
January 7, 2020
Monday,
January 6, 2020
Friday,
January 3, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 08, 2020
A View from Tehran: Iranian Professor Condemns U.S. Aggression & Warns U.S.-Backed Gulf States
Story
Jan 08, 2020
Juan Cole: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Unprecedented Territory with Assassinations & Military Attacks
Story
Jan 08, 2020
Blowback? U.S. Assassination of Soleimani May Weaken Growing Protest Movement in Iran
Story
Jan 08, 2020
Iranian-American Lawmaker Warns of Rising Xenophobia as U.S.-Iran Tension Escalates
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2020
Facebook Is a Crime Scene: “The Great Hack” Documentary Details Big Data’s Threat to Democracy
Web Exclusive
Jan 06, 2020
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Qassem Soleimani Worked with U.S. in Fight Against Taliban &
ISIS
Web Exclusive
Dec 17, 2019
Extended: Democratic Candidates Focus on Public Education at Forum with Civil Rights & Labor Groups
Web Exclusive
Dec 10, 2019
Eriel Deranger on the Negative Impact of Resource Extraction on Indigenous Communities in Canada
Browse Web Exclusives
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Daily Show
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“The Great Hack”: Big Data Firms Helped Sway the 2016 Election. Could It Happen Again in 2020?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Propaganda Machine: The Military Roots of Cambridge Analytica’s Psychological Manipulation of Voters
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Recent Shows
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
A View from Tehran: Iranian Professor Condemns U.S. Aggression & Warns U.S.-Backed Gulf States
Juan Cole: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Unprecedented Territory with Assassinations & Military Attacks
Blowback? U.S. Assassination of Soleimani May Weaken Growing Protest Movement in Iran
Iranian-American Lawmaker Warns of Rising Xenophobia as U.S.-Iran Tension Escalates
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Mass Power Outages and “Infrastructural Aftershocks”
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
“The Great Hack”: Big Data Firms Helped Sway the 2016 Election. Could It Happen Again in 2020?
Propaganda Machine: The Military Roots of Cambridge Analytica’s Psychological Manipulation of Voters
Monday, January 06, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Soleimani’s Death Could Galvanize Shia Coalitions Against One “Foreign Aggressor” — The U.S.
Trump’s Killing of Qassem Soleimani Means “Rules of the Game Have Totally Changed” in Middle East
AOC
Condemns Killing of Soleimani: This Was an Act of Aggression Committed by the United States
Former Top Bush Official: I Saw the March to War in 2003. I’m Seeing the Same Thing with Iran Now
Show Archive
