Independent Global News
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“The Great Hack”: Big Data Firms Helped Sway the 2016 Election. Could It Happen Again in 2020?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Propaganda Machine: The Military Roots of Cambridge Analytica’s Psychological Manipulation of Voters
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, January 06, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation