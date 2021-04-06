Independent Global News
Tuesday,
April 6, 2021
Monday,
April 5, 2021
Friday,
April 2, 2021
Thursday,
April 1, 2021
Top Stories
Story
Apr 06, 2021
New York’s “Excluded Workers” Demand First U.S. Fund to Secure Pandemic Aid for Undocumented People
Story
Apr 06, 2021
Pandemic Profiteers: Hospitals Sued Patients over Medical Debt While Getting Billions in Relief Aid
Story
Apr 06, 2021
Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Goes Beyond Bridges & Roads, But Its “Scale Is Inadequate”
Story
Apr 05, 2021
World’s Poorest Nations Face Setback as India Suspends Vaccine Exports Amid Fight over Patent Rights
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 31, 2021
“I Felt the Need to Call the Police on the Police”: Witnesses Describe Seeing George Floyd’s Murder
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2021
Incarcerated Activist Kinetik Justice & Others Severely Beaten in Alabama Prison
DOJ
Sued over Abuse
Web Exclusive
Dec 08, 2020
2020 Ballot Initiative Wins: Abortion Rights, Lawyers for People Facing Eviction & Payday Loan Limits
Web Exclusive
Dec 04, 2020
Bryan Stevenson Wins “Alternative Nobel”: We Must Overturn This Horrific Era of Mass Incarceration
Browse Web Exclusives
Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Daily Show
Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
New York’s “Excluded Workers” Demand First U.S. Fund to Secure Pandemic Aid for Undocumented People
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Pandemic Profiteers: Hospitals Sued Patients over Medical Debt While Getting Billions in Relief Aid
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Goes Beyond Bridges & Roads, But Its “Scale Is Inadequate”
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Listen
Monday, April 05, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
World’s Poorest Nations Face Setback as India Suspends Vaccine Exports Amid Fight over Patent Rights
Ethiopia Accused of Using Rape as a Weapon of War in Tigray as New Evidence Emerges of Massacres
MLK
Opposed “Poverty, Racism & Militarism” in Speech One Year Before His Assassination 53 Years Ago
Friday, April 02, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Will Georgia’s Voting Law Be Repealed as Big Business Joins Critics Opposing “Jim Crow” Suppression?
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Pushes Expanding Vote-by-Mail to Counter
GOP
Voter Suppression Efforts
“Abhorrent”: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Trump’s Treatment of Portland Protesters vs. Insurrectionists
Brazil Diplomat Celso Amorim on Bolsonaro, Lula & Why Biden’s Foreign Policy Is So “Disappointing”
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
“Check His Pulse”: In Derek Chauvin Trial, Outraged Bystanders Describe Witnessing George Floyd Death
“The System of Policing Is on Trial”: Derek Chauvin Murder Case Is About More Than Just George Floyd
Brazil in Crisis:
COVID
Deaths Soar & Hospitals Overflow Amid Unprecedented Political Upheaval
