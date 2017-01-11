Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Wed, Jan 11, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Why He Will Boycott Trump Inauguration & Will Instead Join Women's March
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
We Challenged President Obama, He Listened & Acted: Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Obama's Farewell & Legacy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Will Obama Grant Clemency to Puerto Rican Independence Activist Oscar López Rivera?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Monday, January 09, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Friday, January 06, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation