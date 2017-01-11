Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 11, 2017
Tuesday,
January 10, 2017
Monday,
January 9, 2017
Friday,
January 6, 2017
Story
Dec 08, 2016
The End of the EPA? Trump Taps Climate Change Denier & Fossil Fuel Ally Scott Pruitt to Head Agency
Story
Dec 07, 2016
Noam Chomsky & Harry Belafonte in Conversation on Trump, Sanders, the KKK, Rebellious Hearts & More
Web Exclusive
Dec 06, 2016
VIDEO: Patti Smith & Michael Stipe Perform at Democracy Now!'s 20th Anniversary
Story
Dec 01, 2016
Cornel West on Donald Trump: This is What Neo-Fascism Looks Like
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2017
Part 2: Rev. William Barber on Next Steps After Obama & Dylann Roof's Death Sentence for Hate Crime
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2017
Part 2: Intercept Exposé on How SEAL Team 6 Killed Osama bin Laden, "Canoeing" & Other Atrocities
Web Exclusive
Jan 10, 2017
Part 2: If Obamacare Is Repealed, Advocates Expect "Meaner and Skimpier" Replacement for the Poor
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2017
WATCH: Meryl Streep Slams Trump for Bullying & Calls for an Independent Free Press
Wed, Jan 11, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Why He Will Boycott Trump Inauguration & Will Instead Join Women's March
We Challenged President Obama, He Listened & Acted: Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Obama's Farewell & Legacy
Will Obama Grant Clemency to Puerto Rican Independence Activist Oscar López Rivera?
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
ACLU & NAACP LDF: Jeff Sessions Unfit to Defend Civil Rights & Enforce Discrimination Laws as AG
Florida Prepares to Expand Gun Rights After Second Mass Shooting in Six Months
New Intercept Exposé Uncovers SEAL Team 6's Ghastly Trail of Atrocities, Mutilations, Killings
Monday, January 09, 2017
Senate Hearings Begin for Wealthiest Cabinet in U.S. History Despite Lack of Vetting
Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills
Repeal & Run? Republicans Move to Axe Obamacare, But What Will Replacement Look Like?
Friday, January 06, 2017
Glenn Greenwald: Democrats Eager to Blame "Everybody But Themselves" for Collapse of Their Party
What Impact Will Trump Presidency Have on Freedom of Edward Snowden & Julian Assange?
Glenn Greenwald: U.S. Intel Chiefs Alleging Russian Threat Have History of Deceiving the Public
"This is Not a Coup, But It's Not Normal": Trump Picks 3 Generals for Top Foreign Policy Posts
Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills
Glenn Greenwald: Mainstream U.S. Media is Culpable for Disseminating Fake & Deceitful News on Russia
3
Glenn Greenwald on "Dearth of Evidence" Linking Russia to WikiLeaks Release of DNC Emails
Glenn Greenwald: Democrats Eager to Blame "Everybody But Themselves" for Collapse of Their Party
