Thursday,
January 12, 2017
Wednesday,
January 11, 2017
Tuesday,
January 10, 2017
Monday,
January 9, 2017
Jan 10, 2017
New Intercept Exposé Uncovers SEAL Team 6's Ghastly Trail of Atrocities, Mutilations, Killings
Jan 06, 2017
"This is Not a Coup, But It's Not Normal": Trump Picks 3 Generals for Top Foreign Policy Posts
Jan 11, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Jan 10, 2017
Florida Prepares to Expand Gun Rights After Second Mass Shooting in Six Months
Jan 12, 2017
PART 2: Gen. James Mattis's Role in Fallujah & Haditha Massacre, Views on Women & LGBT in Military
Jan 11, 2017
Part 2: Rev. William Barber on Next Steps After Obama & Dylann Roof's Death Sentence for Hate Crime
Jan 11, 2017
Part 2: Intercept Exposé on How SEAL Team 6 Killed Osama bin Laden, "Canoeing" & Other Atrocities
Jan 10, 2017
Part 2: If Obamacare Is Repealed, Advocates Expect "Meaner and Skimpier" Replacement for the Poor
Thu, Jan 12, 2017
Trump Ignores Ethics Experts Urging Him to Divest from His Businesses & Puts Sons In Charge Instead
Committee to Protect Journalists: Watch Out for "Leak Investigations" Targeting Journos Under Trump
Do Exxon's Climate Denial & "Trail of Carnage" on Human Rights Make Tillerson Unfit for State Dept?
Investigation: Did Trump's Defense Secretary Nominee James Mattis Commit War Crimes in Iraq?
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez & Rev. William Barber on AG Nominee Jeff Sessions’s Racist, Xenophobic Record
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Why He Will Boycott Trump Inauguration & Will Instead Join Women's March
We Challenged President Obama, He Listened & Acted: Rep. Luis Gutiérrez on Obama's Farewell & Legacy
Will Obama Grant Clemency to Puerto Rican Independence Activist Oscar López Rivera?
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
ACLU & NAACP LDF: Jeff Sessions Unfit to Defend Civil Rights & Enforce Discrimination Laws as AG
Florida Prepares to Expand Gun Rights After Second Mass Shooting in Six Months
New Intercept Exposé Uncovers SEAL Team 6's Ghastly Trail of Atrocities, Mutilations, Killings
Monday, January 09, 2017
Senate Hearings Begin for Wealthiest Cabinet in U.S. History Despite Lack of Vetting
Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills
Repeal & Run? Republicans Move to Axe Obamacare, But What Will Replacement Look Like?
