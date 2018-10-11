Independent Global News
Thu, Oct 11, 2018
Hurricane Michael Pummels Communities in Florida, a State Led by a Climate Change-Denying Governor
Owner of Limo Involved in Deadly NY Crash Spent Years as FBI Informant Entrapping Muslim Men
“How Fascism Works”: Jason Stanley on Trump, Bolsonaro and the Rise of Fascism Across the Globe
