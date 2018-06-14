Independent Global News
Thu, Jun 14, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Residents on Both Sides of the Border Try to Help Asylum Seekers Illegally Turned Away by U.S. Gov’t
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Detention Centers Hit Capacity, Trump Eyes Tent Cities on Military Bases to Jail Migrant Children
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, June 11, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation