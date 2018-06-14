Independent Global News
Thursday,
June 14, 2018
Wednesday,
June 13, 2018
Tuesday,
June 12, 2018
Monday,
June 11, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Jun 14, 2018
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
Story
Jun 14, 2018
Residents on Both Sides of the Border Try to Help Asylum Seekers Illegally Turned Away by U.S. Gov’t
Story
Jun 14, 2018
As Detention Centers Hit Capacity, Trump Eyes Tent Cities on Military Bases to Jail Migrant Children
Story
Jun 13, 2018
A Humanitarian Catastrophe: U.S.-Backed Forces Attack Key Yemeni Port Imperiling Millions
Web Exclusive
Jun 12, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Must Stop Saudi-Led Attack on Yemeni Port City & Prevent Catastrophe
Web Exclusive
Jun 11, 2018
Michael Eric Dyson: “Many Republicans Have Normalized [Trump’s] Vicious and Pathological Behavior”
Web Exclusive
Jun 08, 2018
As U.S. Intensifies Airstrikes in Afghanistan, Pashtun Men Stage 400-Mile Walk Calling for Peace
Web Exclusive
Jun 06, 2018
Will Trumpism Come to Canada? Naomi Klein on the Most Important Canadian Election of Her Lifetime
Thu, Jun 14, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Jun 14, 2018
Trauma at the Texas-Mexico Border: Families Separated, Children Detained & Residents Fighting Back
Residents on Both Sides of the Border Try to Help Asylum Seekers Illegally Turned Away by U.S. Gov’t
As Detention Centers Hit Capacity, Trump Eyes Tent Cities on Military Bases to Jail Migrant Children
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A Humanitarian Catastrophe: U.S.-Backed Forces Attack Key Yemeni Port Imperiling Millions
“Relic of Jim Crow Era”: Ari Berman on Supreme Court’s Decision to Uphold Ohio’s Voter Purge
Special Report: In the Streets with the New Poor People’s Campaign Against Racism and Poverty
Religious Leaders Shackled, Held in Jail Overnight, After Praying in Protest Outside Supreme Court
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Trump Vows to End “Provocative” War Games on Korean Peninsula After Historic Summit with Kim Jong-un
A New Day for the Korean Peninsula: Christine Ahn Hails Denuclearization Pledge & New Peace Process
Prof. Bruce Cumings: U.S. Bombing in Korea More Destructive Than Damage to Germany, Japan in
WWII
Rep. Ro Khanna: If U.S.-North Korea Summit Happened Under Obama, Democrats Would Be Cheering
Monday, June 11, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
123 Deaths a Day: Inside the Public Health Crisis of Rising Suicide Rates in the United States
“What Truth Sounds Like”: Michael Eric Dyson on New Book About
RFK
, James Baldwin & Race in America
Michael Eric Dyson on
NFL
Protests, Malcolm Jenkins & Listening to Black Americans on Issues of Race
1
After Trip to Gaza, Anthony Bourdain Accused World of Robbing Palestinians of Their Basic Humanity
2
Puerto Rico Is a “Playground for the Privileged”: Investors Move In as Homes Foreclose & Schools Close
3
123 Deaths a Day: Inside the Public Health Crisis of Rising Suicide Rates in the United States
4
Honduran Asylum Seeker Who Died by Suicide After Being Separated from Child Was Fleeing Violence
