Independent Global News
Thu, Jun 21, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Admin to Indefinitely Detain Migrant Families Together; No Plan to Reunite Separated Children
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
GEO Group & Private Prisons Stand to Profit as Trump Pushes Indefinite Family Detention
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Report from McAllen, Texas: No One Knows What Will Happen Now to Separated Migrant Children
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Lawsuit Claims Detained Migrant Children Have Been Forcibly Injected With Powerful Psychiatric Drugs
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Yemenis Accuse UAE Officers of Sexual Torture Inside Secret Prisons
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, June 18, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation