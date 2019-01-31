Independent Global News
Story
Feb 01, 2019
“Do We as a Society Have a Right to Kill?”: Chinonye Chukwu’s Film “Clemency” Examines Death Penalty
Story
Feb 01, 2019
A Modern-Day Lynching?: “Always in Season” Looks at 2014 Hanging in NC & Legacy of Racial Terrorism
Story
Jan 31, 2019
Stacey Abrams: “We Have to Work Harder” Than Those Who Would Suppress the Vote
Story
Jan 31, 2019
Dialogue: Women’s March Leaders on Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, Racism & More
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 25, 2019
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Reaffirms Award for Angela Davis
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Edward Snowden’s Lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck on the Global Fight for Human Rights
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Voices from the
NYC
Women’s Unity Rally: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gloria Steinem & More
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2019
Prison Abolitionist Mariame Kaba on Cyntoia Brown, the First Step Act and
NYC
Building 4 New Jails
Browse Web Exclusives
Thu, Jan 31, 2019
Daily Show
Thu, Jan 31, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Stacey Abrams: "We Have to Work Harder" Than Those Who Would Suppress the Vote
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Dialogue: Women's March Leaders on Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, Racism & More
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Tessa Thompson & Time's Up Call on Hollywood to Work with More Women Directors in #4PercentChallenge
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“
RBG
” Documentary Nominated for Academy Award as Supreme Court Justice Recovers from Lung Surgery
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
As U.S. Moves to Oust Maduro, Is Invading Venezuela Next? Allan Nairn on Trump’s Attempted Coup
Allan Nairn: Trump’s Venezuela Envoy Elliott Abrams Is a War Criminal Who Has Abetted Genocide
A War for Oil? Bolton Pushes Privatization of Venezuela’s Oil as U.S. Ratchets Up Pressure on Maduro
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“Untouchable”: Women Testify to Harvey Weinstein’s Decades of Sexual Abuse in Powerful New Film
Exclusive: Ex-Harvey Weinstein Employee Breaks Silence on Her Memo That Helped Take Down Movie Mogul
Monday, January 28, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Regime Change Is Not the Answer: Rep. Ro Khanna Speaks Out Against U.S.-Backed Coup in Venezuela
“Where’s My Roy Cohn?”: Film Explores How Joseph McCarthy’s Ex-Aide Mentored Trump & Roger Stone
