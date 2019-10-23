Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
October 23, 2019
Tuesday,
October 22, 2019
Monday,
October 21, 2019
Friday,
October 18, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Oct 23, 2019
Zucked: Early Facebook Investor Roger McNamee on How the Company Became a Threat to Democracy
Story
Oct 23, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg’s Former Mentor: I Tried to Raise Alarm Over Russian Interference But Was Ignored
Story
Oct 23, 2019
Big Tech Platforms Have Had a “Profound Negative Effect on Democracy.” Is It Time to Break Them Up?
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
Early Facebook Investor: We Need to Hold Big Tech Accountable For Creating “Toxic Digital Spills”
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
Early Facebook Investor: We Need to Hold Big Tech Accountable For Creating “Toxic Digital Spills”
Web Exclusive
Oct 23, 2019
From Mike Brown to Atatiana Jefferson, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Examines 5+ Years of #BlackLivesMatter
Web Exclusive
Oct 15, 2019
“The Federal Government Actually Paid Him”: How Steve Mnuchin Profited from the Housing Bust
Web Exclusive
Oct 14, 2019
Would Brett Kavanaugh Be on the Supreme Court If the
FBI
Had Fully Probed Sexual Misconduct Claims?
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Syria
Impeachment
Whistleblowers
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
Hurricane Dorian
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wed, Oct 23, 2019
Daily Show
Wed, Oct 23, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Zucked: Early Facebook Investor Roger McNamee on How the Company Became a Threat to Democracy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mark Zuckerberg’s Former Mentor: I Tried to Raise Alarm Over Russian Interference But Was Ignored
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Big Tech Platforms Have Had a “Profound Negative Effect on Democracy.” Is It Time to Break Them Up?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“Unprecedented” Protests Rage Across Lebanon as People Demand PM’s Resignation and End to Austerity
Race for Profit: Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on How Banks & Real Estate Biz Undermined Black Homeowners
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor: Bernie Sanders Would “Transform the Lives of Poor and Working-Class People”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, October 21, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Bernie’s Back:
AOC
Backs Sanders as 26,000 Rally in
NYC
at Largest Presidential Rally of 2019
Kings Bay Plowshares 7: Trial Begins for Liz McAlister & Others for Breaking Into Nuke Sub Base
“We Want Democracy to Be Restored”: Protesters in Chile Decry Inequality Amid Military Crackdown
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, October 18, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Sentenced to Life in Prison as a Teen, How Cyntoia Brown Survived Sex Trafficking & Won Her Freedom
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Sentenced to Life in Prison as a Teen, How Cyntoia Brown Survived Sex Trafficking & Won Her Freedom
2
Mehdi Hasan: “There Should Only Be Two Front-Runners Right Now: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren”
3
Exclusive: Leonard Peltier Speaks Out from Prison on Denial of Medical Care, Bid for Clemency
4
Bernie’s Back:
AOC
Backs Sanders as 26,000 Rally in
NYC
at Largest Presidential Rally of 2019
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options