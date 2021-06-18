Independent Global News
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Clint Smith on Juneteenth & Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Here I Am”: Meet a Descendant of One of 272 Enslaved People Sold on June 19, 1838, by Georgetown U.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, June 17, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation