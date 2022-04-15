Independent Global News
Friday,
April 15, 2022
Thursday,
April 14, 2022
Wednesday,
April 13, 2022
Tuesday,
April 12, 2022
Story
Apr 15, 2022
Russia Warns U.S. About Arms Sales to Ukraine as Weapon Makers Reap “Bonanza” from War
Story
Apr 15, 2022
Vijay Prashad on the War in Ukraine & the West’s “Open, Rank Hypocrisy” in Condemning War Crimes
Story
Apr 15, 2022
“Trigger Points”: Author Mark Follman on How the U.S. Can Prevent More Mass Shootings
Story
Apr 14, 2022
Subway Shooting Highlights
NYC
and Nation’s Failure to Address Growing Mental Health Crisis
Web Exclusive
Mar 30, 2022
New Book Documents Role of U.N. & EU in Humanitarian Crisis for African Refugees Held in Libyan Prisons
Web Exclusive
Mar 23, 2022
We Need a Peace Settlement: Ukrainian Scholar Volodymyr Ishchenko on Russia’s Invasion
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2022
Mass Execution in Saudi Arabia as
MBS
Faces Khashoggi Murder Lawsuit & U.S. Keeps Backing War on Yemen
Web Exclusive
Mar 14, 2022
Brent Renaud: The Democracy Now! Interviews
Fri, Apr 15, 2022
Fri, Apr 15, 2022
Russia Warns U.S. About Arms Sales to Ukraine as Weapon Makers Reap “Bonanza” from War
Vijay Prashad on the War in Ukraine & the West’s “Open, Rank Hypocrisy” in Condemning War Crimes
“Trigger Points”: Author Mark Follman on How the U.S. Can Prevent More Mass Shootings
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Subway Shooting Highlights
NYC
and Nation’s Failure to Address Growing Mental Health Crisis
Swedish Peace Activist: Sweden and Finland Joining
NATO
Would Make the World Less Safe
Russia Inflicts “Maximum Pain” as War Drags On, 11 Million Ukrainians Displaced
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
NY Gov. Candidate Jumaane Williams on Mass Shooting: More Police Won’t Solve Gun Violence
Prices Soar as Corporate Profiteers & Speculators Drive Inflation; It Hurts the Developing World Most
200 Starbucks & Counting: Barista Jaz Brisack Says Union Busting Can’t Stop Worker Solidarity
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Lev Golinkin on Russia’s New Offensive & War Crimes in the Donbas by Both Sides over Past 8 Years
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Jared Kushner; Turkey Suspends Trial of Saudis Accused of Killing Khashoggi
Yemen Peace Deal “Positive Development” as Port Reopens, But Houthis Excluded from Talks
“Pandemic, Inc.”: J. David McSwane on Chasing Capitalists & Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick
