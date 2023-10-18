You turn to Democracy Now! for voices you won’t hear anywhere else. We turn to you for your support of our independent journalism. Please help us continue to break the sound barrier by donating today.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Al-Ahli Hospital Blast Kills 500, Gaza Doctor Fears for His Life & Safety of His Patients
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rashid Khalidi on Biden’s “Israel-First Approach” & Growing Outrage over Gaza Across the Middle East
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.N. Rapporteur for Palestine: Gaza War Risks “Largest Instance of Ethnic Cleansing” in Mideast History
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Stop the War”: Israeli Peace Activist Whose Parents Were Killed in Hamas Attack Calls for Ceasefire
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, October 16, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, October 13, 2023
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation