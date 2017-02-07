Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Tue, Feb 07, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Maxine Waters: DeVos is a Billionaire Wannabe Teacher Who Doesn't Care About Public Education
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Maxine Waters Urges Rejection of "Foreclosure King" Mnuchin for Treasury & Sessions for AG
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump Should Be Impeached If He Colluded with Russians Ahead of Election
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Iranian Student Blocked from Entering U.S.: Trump Remarks on Muslim Ban Remind Me of the Nazis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Stephen Walt: From Israel to Iran to Mexico, Trump Has Already Blown It on Foreign Policy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Harvard Professor to Trump: There is No Evidence Media Is Covering Up Terrorist Attacks
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Monday, February 06, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Friday, February 03, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation