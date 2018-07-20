Independent Global News
Top Stories
Story
Jul 20, 2018
As Ethiopia & Eritrea Sign Deal to End 20 Years of War, Will Political Prisoners Be Released Next?
Story
Jul 20, 2018
Migrant Children Detained in Shelters Being Drugged, Told Not to Hug, Forced to Bathe in Sinks
Story
Jul 20, 2018
Salvadoran Mother Reunited with 3-Year-Old Son Says He Shows Signs of Trauma & Aggressive Behavior
Story
Jul 20, 2018
Psychologists: Migrant Parents Reunited with Detained Children Must Brace for Trauma & Long Recovery
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Web Exclusive
Jul 16, 2018
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
Web Exclusive
Jun 30, 2018
Watch: Families Belong Together Rally in Washington, D.C.
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Browse Web Exclusives
Hot Topics
Mexico
Immigration
Yemen
North Korea
Iran
Sexual Assault
Climate Change
Puerto Rico
1968
Travel Ban
Fri, Jul 20, 2018
Daily Show
Fri, Jul 20, 2018
As Ethiopia & Eritrea Sign Deal to End 20 Years of War, Will Political Prisoners Be Released Next?
Migrant Children Detained in Shelters Being Drugged, Told Not to Hug, Forced to Bathe in Sinks
Salvadoran Mother Reunited with 3-Year-Old Son Says He Shows Signs of Trauma & Aggressive Behavior
Psychologists: Migrant Parents Reunited with Detained Children Must Brace for Trauma & Long Recovery
Recent Shows
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Deadly Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Ahead of Election Marred by Crackdown on Activists, Journalists
Report from Yemen: As Millions Face Starvation, American-Made Bombs Are Killing Civilians
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Debate on Political Crisis & Violent Deaths in Nicaragua: Camilo Mejía vs. Julio Martinez Ellsberg
On Mandela’s 100th Birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson Remembers His Vision of Anti-Racist Democracy
Four Years After Eric Garner’s Killing in Police Chokehold, His Family Still Seeks Accountability
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Meet the Reporter Dragged from Trump-Putin Press Conference for Trying to Ask About Nuclear Treaty
Katrina vanden Heuvel: We Need “Robust Debate” in Reporting on Russia, Not “Suffocating Consensus”
Boots Riley’s Dystopian Satire “Sorry to Bother You” Is an Anti-Capitalist Rallying Cry for Workers
Show Archive
Most popular
1
Debate: Is Trump-Putin Summit a “Danger to America” or Crucial Diplomacy Between Nuclear Powers?
2
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
3
Boots Riley’s Dystopian Satire “Sorry to Bother You” Is an Anti-Capitalist Rallying Cry for Workers
4
Meet the Activist Who Called Piers Morgan an “Idiot” for Criticizing Anti-Trump Protests in Britain
