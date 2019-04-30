Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
April 30, 2019
Monday,
April 29, 2019
Friday,
April 26, 2019
Thursday,
April 25, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 30, 2019
With U.S. Support, Venezuelan Opposition Launch a Coup in Latest Attempt to Oust Maduro
Story
Apr 30, 2019
Angela Davis & Barbara Ransby: We Stand with Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Courageous, Bold Black Woman
Story
Apr 30, 2019
Angela Davis: I Would Like to Accept Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Award After
BDS
Controversy
Story
Apr 30, 2019
Former
DHS
Analyst: Trump Administration Not Taking White Nationalist Threat Seriously Enough
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 29, 2019
Robert Caro Shares Reporting Tips from His Legendary Career Exposing Dealings of
LBJ
& Robert Moses
Web Exclusive
Apr 26, 2019
Despite Two Recent Arrests, Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa Continues to Speak Out for Press Freedom
Web Exclusive
Apr 25, 2019
Song Premiere: Pete Seeger’s “My Dirty Stream (The Hudson River Song)”
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2019
62 Arrested After Extinction Rebellion Stages Die-In Outside
NYC
City Hall to Demand Climate Action
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Immigration
Julian Assange
2020 Election
Climate Change
WikiLeaks
Sudan
Israel & Palestine
Venezuela
White Supremacy
North Korea
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tue, Apr 30, 2019
Daily Show
Tue, Apr 30, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Angela Davis & Barbara Ransby: We Stand with Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Courageous, Bold Black Woman
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Angela Davis: I Would Like to Accept Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Award After
BDS
Controversy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
With U.S. Support, Venezuelan Opposition Launch a Coup in Latest Attempt to Oust Maduro
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former
DHS
Analyst: Trump Administration Not Taking White Nationalist Threat Seriously Enough
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Monday, April 29, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
From
LBJ
to Robert Moses: Robert Caro on Writing About Political Power & Its Impact on the Powerless
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, April 26, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“A Shameful Week for the U.S.”: Trump Admin Guts U.N. Resolution to End Rape as Weapon of War
Planned Parenthood President: Trump’s “Pro-Life” Agenda Is Killing Thousands in the U.S. and Globally
Roe v. Wade Under Threat: Planned Parenthood Pres. Speaks Out as State Laws Threaten to Ban Abortion
Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa Helped Expose Duterte’s Deadly Drug War; He’s Now Trying to Jail Her
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A “Death Trap” in Raqqa: Amnesty Finds U.S.-Led Coalition Killed More Than 1,600 Syrian Civilians
From Crime Bill to Iraq War Vote, Biden’s Legislative History Under Scrutiny as He Enters Race
Navy SEALs Tried for Months to Report Superior for War Crimes and Were Told to “Let It Go”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Navy SEALs Tried for Months to Report Superior for War Crimes and Were Told to “Let It Go”
2
Saudi Arabia Carries Out Mass Execution of Prisoners, Including Public Crucifixion
3
“A Shameful Week for the U.S.”: Trump Admin Guts U.N. Resolution to End Rape as Weapon of War
4
Sgt. James Brown, 26, Survived Two Tours in Iraq Only to Die Begging for His Life in Texas Jail
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options