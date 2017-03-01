Independent Global News
Wed, Mar 01, 2017
Not My President: Muslim American Activist Linda Sarsour on Turning Down Invite to Trump Speech
Trump Seeks Record Pentagon Budget Eclipsing Spending by Ronald Reagan & George W. Bush
"Trump Is Resurrecting the Scare Tactics": Prof. Kelly Lytle Hernández on Trump's Deportation Plans
Linda Sarsour: Muslim Americans Have Now Raised Over $125,000 for Vandalized Jewish Cemeteries
In Move Recalling Nazi-Era Policies, Trump to Create Office to Track Crimes Committed by Immigrants
Disabled Cancer Survivor Ola Ojewumi: I am Terrified by Trump's Push to End Obamacare
Bernie Sanders Slams Trump for Ignoring Climate Change, Income Inequality & Voter Suppression
Trump Honors Widow of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen, But Ignores His Father's Calls for Investigation
Linda Sarsour on March 8 "Day Without a Woman" Strike & Continuing to Organize Against Trump
