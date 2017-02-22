Independent Global News
Wed, Feb 22, 2017
"A Deportation Force on Steroids": Millions of Immigrants Could Face Removal Under New Trump Rules
Advocate: Trump's Deportations are Possible Because Obama & Congress Failed to Protect Immigrants
Anne Frank Center: Trump's Remarks on Anti-Semitism are Too Little, Too Late
White House Refuses to Condemn Rise of Islamophobia as Radical Right Enters Political Mainstream
FDR Rejected Anne Frank Twice as a Refugee, Advocate Urges Trump Not to Close U.S. Borders Again
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Monday, February 20, 2017

Friday, February 17, 2017

